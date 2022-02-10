Hope Chinese soldiers perspire with no more bleeding

BEIJING, Feb. 9 -- “I hope our soldiers perspire with no more bleeding,” said Dou Guifang, a doctor of pharmacy and researcher with the Chinese PLA Academy of Military Medical Sciences. (AMMS)

After hundreds of failures, Dou Guifang and her team ultimately made a major breakthrough in the battlefield treatment for traumatic bleeding, filling a technical gap of the Chinese military in the first aid for massive hemorrhage on the battlefield. The new type of hemostatic dressing material has reached the international advanced level.