China slams US recent approval of arms sale to Taiwan

BEIJING, Feb. 9 -- "The move by the United States grossly interferes in China's internal affairs and undermines the relations of the two countries," said Chinese Defense Spokesperson Senior Colonel Wu Qian on Wednesday when responding to the statement made by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) of the US Department of Defense on Feb. 7 saying that the US has approved a $100 million sale of the Patriot missile defense system and its supporting services to Taiwan.

Snr. Col. Wu stated that the US arms sales to China’s Taiwan region seriously violated the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communiqués, especially the “August 17” Communiqué. "The move by the US grossly interferes in China's internal affairs, undermines China’s sovereignty and security interests as well as the relations of the two countries and two militaries, and also endangers the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," he said. Wu stressed that China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to this, and has lodged solemn representations with the US side.

"There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," continued Snr. Col Wu, saying that China demanded the US to immediately revoke the above-mentioned arms sales plan, cut its military ties with the Taiwan region, stop sending wrong signals to the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces, so as to avoid serious consequences to the relations between the two countries and the two militaries as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Wu reiterated that the future of Taiwan lies in China's national reunification, and its security depends on the joint efforts of the compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait under the one-China principle, instead of the arms sales from the United States.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army will take all necessary measures to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, resolutely thwart any form of external interferences and separatist attempts for "Taiwan independence", and continue to promote the process of national reunification," Wu emphasized in the end.