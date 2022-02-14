Chinese peacekeepers to DRC pass first equipment inspection in 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 14 -- On February 9, local time, a five-member United Nations equipment inspection team organized the first equipment inspection for the 25th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the new year.

The team came to the Chinese level-II hospital and conducted inspection on 15 types of over 1,000 pieces of main, self-sustaining and personal equipment in 3 major categories.

The team also visited multiple sites and conducted in-depth inquiries on the status of medical ambulance vehicles and self-defense equipment, as well as the troops' contingency plans.

In the end, the inspection team extended high acclaim to the Chinese peacekeepers and expressed deep respect for their solid performance of tasks including epidemic prevention, humanitarian relief, and the treatment of the wounded and sick.