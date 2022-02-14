CHINATop Stories

Chinese peacekeepers to Mali rescue wounded Chadian soldier

China Military Online
Li Weichao
2022-02-14
Chinese peacekeeping military doctors treat an injured Chadian soldier.

GAO, MALI, Feb. 14 -- The 9th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali provided emergency treatment to a wounded Chadian soldier on February 9.

The soldier suffered traumatic shock in a car accident on his way assisting Chadian peacekeepers with the delivery of supplies, and was sent to a Bangladeshi Level Ⅰ hospital for treatment. Considering his critical condition, the Bangladeshi hospital applied for urgent medical assistance from the Chinese Level Ⅱ Hospital through the medical department of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

The Chinese Level Ⅱ Hospital launched a treatment plan for the soldier upon receiving the notification from the MINUSMA, and the patient's vital signs gradually recovered after this emergency treatment. He then was transferred to a hospital in Bamako, capital of Mali, for follow-up treatment.

"Healing the wounded and rescuing the dying has been a duty of medical workers, which also reflects the sense of responsibility of Chinese peacekeeping military doctors," said Cui Liuqiang, deputy commander of the medical contingent.

 

