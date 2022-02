GAO, MALI, Feb. 16 -- Recently, after 20 days of intense construction, the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali completed the construction of the defense wall for the oil depot at Gao airport, 10 days ahead of schedule.

The staff of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and the Gao airport all spoke highly of the amazing Chinese speed and the high-quality Chinese standards.