Chinese naval sailors unload relief supplies in Tonga

2022-02-18 18:29:44
BEIJING, Feb. 18 -- The Chinese naval ships delivering relief supplies arrived in Tonga on February 15, local time. All materials were delivered in a non-contact way, and the equipment for unloading was sanitized after each use.

