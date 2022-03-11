Chinese peacekeepers to the DRC complete barracks expansion project

BEIJING, March 11 -- Under the organization of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), the 25th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Indonesian peacekeeping quick reaction force battalion held a completion ceremony to celebrate the successful completion of the expansion project of Walungu Camp on March 8, local time.

According to the adjustment plan of force deployment of MONUSCO, the Walungu Camp needs to be expanded in order to solve the accommodation problem of the relocated Indonesian peacekeepers. After receiving the task in mid-October last year, the Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent sent 16 peacekeepers to perform engineering tasks.

The camp expansion project covered tasks such as the renovation of prefabricated houses, the erection and restoration of semi-permanent tents, the construction of septic tanks, the renovation of barracks, and the construction of sub-drainage systems. As the key project of MONUSCO, strict requirements were specified in terms of project standards, quality and timeline.

During the nearly 4-month construction period, the 16 peacekeepers overcame difficulties such as hot weather, pandemic, diseases and material shortages, and efficiently completed the multiple engineering tasks with remarkable speed and quality, including the construction of two new toilets as well as their water pump installation, circuit layout of 30 tents, paint spraying of 34 prefabricated houses, connection of 200-meter water pipes, surface hardening of 250-meter road, and excavation and hardening of 315-meter drainage ditch.

The commander of the Indonesian side spoke highly of the strict work style, discipline and responsible attitude of Chinese peacekeepers at the completion ceremony.