Chinese peacekeepers to S. Sudan pass UN capability assessment



An assessment team member checks the data record. (Photo by He Longlong and Ran Xia)

WAU, South Sudan, March 17 -- The 12th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to South Sudan (Wau) passed the capability assessment by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) with high standards on March 15, local time.

The eight-member assessment team was from the medical, human resources, training, logistics and other departments of the UNMISS Command, which evaluated the personnel structure, military operations, and medical skills of the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent. This is the first capability assessment for the contingent since its deployment to mission area in December 2021.

After nearly three hours’ work, the UNMISS believed that all items of the medical contingent met the standards, and the contingent is fully capable of carrying out the tasks assigned by the UN.



The assessment team members look through data record. (Photo by He Longlong and Ran Xia)