Chinese peacekeepers to Mali provide first-aid training for UN counterparts

BEIJING, March 21 -- Due to severe local security situation, the 9th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali was invited to conduct training on combat wound first-aid skills for more than 100 staff officers in the Sector East Command of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) recently, aiming at improving their emergency self-rescue and mutual rescue capabilities during the peacekeeping mission.

Emad, a peacekeeping officer from the Egyptian contingent, said that they have got the know-how of self-rescue and mutual rescue in dealing with cardiopulmonary resuscitation, bleeding control and fracture dressing through this training, and learned to use various kinds of equipment in the first aid kit.

“We are always here to protect the lives and health of the peacekeepers in the Sector East Command of MINUSMA with higher medical standards and better professional skills,” said Wang, head of the Chinese medical team.