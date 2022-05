BEIJING, May 10 -- According to a notice released by China's Qinglan Maritime Safety Administration on May 6, military training exercises will be conducted in waters of the South China Sea every day from 1:00 am to 3:00 am, from May 10 to 13, 2022, Beijing time.

HN52/22 SOUTH CHINA SEA. MILITARY TRAINING IN AREA WITHIN 6 MILES RADIUS OF 19-37.12N/110-57.32E 1700 UTC TO 1900 UTC DAILY FROM 9 TO 12 MAY. ENTERING PROHIBITED. HAINAN M.S.A.CHINA.

The picture shows a screenshot of the notice on the website of China's Maritime Safety Administration on May 6, 2022.