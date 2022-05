BEIJING, May 6 -- According to a notice released by China's Qinhuangdao Maritime Safety Administration on May 5, live-fire drills will be carried out in the Bohai Sea from May 6 to May 8, 2022, Beijing Time.

HB66/22 BOHAI SEA GUNFIRING IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING:

(1)39-36.00N/119-40.00E;(2)39-20.00N/119-40.00E;

(3)39-20.00N/119-10.00E;(4)39-36.00N/119-10.00E.

FROM 051600UTC TO 081600UTC MAY. ENTERING PROHIBITED. HEBEI MSA CHINA.

The screenshot shows the notice released by the Qinhuangdao Maritime Safety Administration on the website of China's Maritime Safety Administration on May 5, 2022.