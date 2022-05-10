CHINATop Stories

Xi sends congratulatory message to Hungary's new president Katalin Novak

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Katalin Novak on her taking office as the Hungarian president.

The development of China-Hungary relations, Xi said, has maintained at a high level in recent years, marked by frequent high-level exchanges, fruitful cooperation in various fields and sound cooperation in international and regional affairs.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Hungary relations, adding that he is ready to work with Novak to deepen political mutual trust and traditional friendship between the two countries.

