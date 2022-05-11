China's peacekeeping medical contingent participates in MINUSMA rescue exercise

By Sun Zhaoshun, Liu Gang, Zhu Dongdong and Yang Bo



The air evacuation team carries the wounded into the armored ambulance. (Photo by Sun Zhaoshun)

MALI, May 11 -- The 9th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali and other countries’ peacekeeping troops jointly carried out an emergency rescue drill code-named Safeguarding Peace recently.

Based on the scenario, the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent rushed to the Gao International Airport to transfer the severely wounded personnel to the Level-II Hospital for emergency treatment.

The exercise kicked off amid the sound of sirens. The Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent received an order from the Sector East Command of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) that members of the Jordanian peacekeeping detachment were attacked by a roadside bomb while performing tasks in Ansongo, and three peacekeepers were injured. They needed to be transferred to the Chinese Level-II Hospital for emergency treatment. The Chinese contingent’s evacuation and security teams checked weapons and medical equipment in no time and rushed to the Gao International Airport to pick up the wounded.

Since arriving in the mission area, the 9th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent has established a medical technical assistance mechanism with the local hospitals and carried out exchanges with the German Level-I Hospital. The contingent has also provided training courses on war-wound treatment skills for peacekeeping units under the Sector East Command of the MINUSMA, organized system exchange meetings and put forward reasonable diagnosis and treatment advice on the common diseases for each unit.



Medical peacekeepers receive and transfer the wounded.