12th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to South Sudan passes UN capability assessment

Assessment personnel listen to reports of the Chinese peacekeepers.

BEIJING, June 23 -- The 12th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to South Sudan (Wau) passed the capability assessment by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) with high standards on June 21, local time. This is the last capability assessment for the medical contingent during their mission period.

The six-member assessment team from the UNMISS Command evaluated the personnel structure, military operations, health service skills and other capabilities of the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent through presentation and communication, as well as on-site inspection and drills.

After four hours of comprehensive inspection, the Chinese medical contingent passed with high standards. The leader of the assessment gave special praise to the medical team's training in treating the wounded and sick in batches, and fully affirmed the overall performance of the medical team since it was deployed to the mission area.

Since the 12th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to South Sudan (Wau) was deployed in December 2021, it has received 630 patients, 23 inpatients, and performed four emergency air medical evacuations and completed various medical support tasks.

Assessment personnel review static data documents.

Chinese peacekeepers conduct on-site drills.