Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon donates medicine to local people

BEIRUT, May 11 -- The 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon donated on May 9 a batch of medical supplies to the local community of Zibqin in southern Lebanon. The medical supplies consisted of 52 categories of commonly used medicines including antihypertensives, antibacterial agents, drugs for external use and painkillers and 6 varieties of medical consumables.
The head of the local medical institution expressed his gratitude to the Chinese peacekeeping force for giving the local communities the sincerest assistance at their most difficult time. The medicines and medical consumables donated by the Chinese peacekeeping force can greatly alleviate the current shortage of medical supplies in the local community of Zibqin.
Since its deployment in southern Lebanon in August 2021, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon has actively provided humanitarian assistance to local people in various ways such as free clinics and donations in addition to performing various peacekeeping tasks.