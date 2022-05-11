Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon donates medicine to local people

The photo taken on May 9, 2022 shows a group photo of Chinese peacekeepers and doctors of a local clinic in Zibqin in southern Lebanon. The 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon donates medicines to the local communities in Zibqin in southern Lebanon on May 9, 2022. (Xinhua / Photo by Kong Kangyi)

BEIRUT, May 11 -- The 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon donated on May 9 a batch of medical supplies to the local community of Zibqin in southern Lebanon. The medical supplies consisted of 52 categories of commonly used medicines including antihypertensives, antibacterial agents, drugs for external use and painkillers and 6 varieties of medical consumables.

The head of the local medical institution expressed his gratitude to the Chinese peacekeeping force for giving the local communities the sincerest assistance at their most difficult time. The medicines and medical consumables donated by the Chinese peacekeeping force can greatly alleviate the current shortage of medical supplies in the local community of Zibqin.

Since its deployment in southern Lebanon in August 2021, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon has actively provided humanitarian assistance to local people in various ways such as free clinics and donations in addition to performing various peacekeeping tasks.

A doctor from the Chinese Peacekeeping Hospital under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and a medical worker of a local clinic pose for a group photo on May 9, 2022. The 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon donates medicines to the local communities in Zibqin in southern Lebanon on May 9, 2022. (Photo by Kong Kangyi)