Chinese military slams US warplane's Taiwan Strait flyover

BEIJING, June 25 -- The US sent a P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft to fly over the Taiwan Strait on June 24 and hyped it up publicly. The air and ground forces of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) tracked and monitored the US aircraft's passage and remained alert in the whole course, said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, in a written statement released on Saturday.

Such provocative move by the US side jeopardizes regional situation and harms the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the Chinese side is adamantly opposed to that. The troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command keep high vigilance at all times to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, said the statement.