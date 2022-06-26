Xi stresses listening to people's voices through internet, other channels

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has underscored the importance of better listening to the people's voices by making use of the internet and other channels.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction on studying and absorbing netizens' suggestions and views on the work related to the upcoming 20th National Congress of the CPC.

Xi stressed better respecting public opinion and following the aspirations of the people.

Noting that the 20th CPC National Congress is an important event on the Party and the country's political agenda, Xi said the collection of public opinion via online platforms is an effective way for Party members and the general public to contribute ideas to the country's development and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

It is also an example of the whole-process people's democracy, he added.

A myriad of constructive ideas and suggestions were made, and competent departments should give them a thorough look and adopt those that are useful, Xi added.

Successful practices in the solicitation of public views on the Party's national congress should be summarized to offer a reference for better implementation of the Party's mass line under new circumstances, Xi noted.

From April 15 to May 16, internet platforms were used to collect public views and suggestions for the 20th CPC National Congress scheduled for the second half of 2022. More than 8.54 million pieces of suggestions and ideas were received.