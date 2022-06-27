CCG cracks major cross-border drug smuggling case in Fujian

The picture shows drugs ferreted out at the scene.

FUZHOU, June 26 -- Recently, a large-scale cross-border drug smuggling case was busted by the China Coast Guard (CCG) forces in East China's Fujian Province, with seven suspects arrested, about 600 kg of the ketamine seized, and one ship involved detained at the scene.

Earlier this year, the CCG forces in Fujian Province obtained the clues that a criminal gang was engaged in cross-border drug smuggling in the coastal areas in Fujian. The CCG immediately set up a task force to investigate, and in May the CCG task force obtained the clues that the gang will go to southeast Asia in June for drug trading. At about 2 a.m. on June 15, the CCG law-enforcement vessels arrived at the northern waters of the South China Sea to carry out arrest operation.

At about 3 a.m., the suspected ship entered the ring of encirclement of the CCG law enforcement vessels. The suspected ship and the drug traffickers were successfully captured.

Upon sailing back, the CCG forces in Fujian in cooperation with the local public security department sorted out the drugs ferreted out. At present, the investigation of this drug smuggling case is still underway.