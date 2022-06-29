21st Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Lebanon conducts intensive pre-mission training

The 21st Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Lebanon is under mine clearance training.

BEIJING, June 29 -- Members of the 21st Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Lebanon are busy with intensive pre-mission training before their departure.

The simulated minefield for the mine clearance training is set up according to the information about the real minefields in the mission area provided by the 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Lebanon, making the training closer to actual combat standards.

In the driving training, the deep pits, single- and double-railed bridges, wading pools, bomb craters and S-shaped curves were set at the muddy ground, and the trainees were required to drive through these obstacles one by one. It is learnt that full considerations are given to the possible situations in the mission areas when setting up the obstacles in the training venue, in an effort to strengthen the ability of peacekeepers to carry out tasks on complex road sections.

According to the actual peacekeeping missions, the intensive training also involved 14 categories of professional training, including repairing, welding and calligraphy, with the assistance of local training institutions.

After passing the assessment of the pre-mission training in China, the 21st Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent will head to the mission area in Lebanon and replace the 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent, which is performing peacekeeping tasks there.

The 21st Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Lebanon is under vehicle driving training.