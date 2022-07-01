Xi leaves Hong Kong after attending HKSAR anniversary celebrations

HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping left Hong Kong by train Friday after attending celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

At the West Kowloon high-speed rail station, people from all walks of life and children, waving flags and flowers and singing songs, bid farewell to the president. Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan waved back to the crowd.

Arriving here Thursday afternoon, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended celebrations, met with representatives of various sectors and inspected Hong Kong.

Xi attended Friday morning a meeting marking the anniversary and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

In his speech at the meeting, Xi extended cordial greetings to all Hong Kong residents and warm congratulations to John Lee, the newly inaugurated sixth-term chief executive of the HKSAR, principal officials of the sixth-term government of the HKSAR, and members of the Executive Council.

Hong Kong's return to the motherland opened a new epoch in the history of Hong Kong, Xi said, noting that the practice of "one country, two systems" has achieved success in Hong Kong recognized by all.

He stressed the need to fully and faithfully implement the "one country, two systems" policy, ensure both overall jurisdiction by the central authorities and a high degree of autonomy in the special administrative region, implement the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," and maintain Hong Kong's unique status and strengths.

Calling the next five years crucial for Hong Kong to break new ground and launch a new take-off, Xi expressed hopes for efforts in Hong Kong to improve governance, strengthen the momentum of development, address difficulties in people's lives, and uphold harmony and stability.

During his trip here, Xi met with Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Leung Chun-ying, the fifth-term Chief Executive of the HKSAR Carrie Lam, and John Lee, respectively.

Xi met with senior figures of the HKSAR's executive, legislative and judicial bodies, local dignitaries, and representatives of the HKSAR disciplined services, and visited central government officials based in Hong Kong and senior executives of Hong Kong branches of mainland enterprises and institutions. He also inspected the Chinese People's Liberation Army Garrison in the HKSAR.

In a tour of the Hong Kong Science Park, Xi had warm exchanges with researchers and youth representatives of innovation enterprises.

Xi also met with Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, who was here for the celebrations.