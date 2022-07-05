All civil aviation airports in China open priority lanes for military personnel

By Sun Xingwei and Lu Bin

BEIJING, July 5 -- According to the transportation and delivery bureau under the Logistics Support Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC), all civil aviation airports across China have opened the priority passage for military personnel in accordance with the law as of the end of this June, a way to further enhance the sense of gaining and happiness of military service members.

It is learned that all civil aviation airports across China have set counters providing prioritized check-in service for military personnel in the domestic check-in area, special lanes in the security check area. At the departure gate, it is identified that military personnel enjoy the same priority as the first class passengers in boarding.

In operation, civil aviation airports across China also carried out "military personnel priority-plus" activity in different forms. For instance, Yinchuan Hedong Airport is a regional hub airport for Ningxia and surrounding cities. To ensure efficient and convenient aerial delivery of troops during the annual peak season for military training of the troops, the Yinchuan Hedong Airport will establish the emergency delivery mechanism to arrange check-in and security channels and the separate waiting area first for the troops. At the airport, the airplanes for delivery of troops will be given priority in arrangement of aircraft stands and take-off permission. The airports in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region such as the airports in Ali, Hotan and Altay also provide convenience for the troops to go in and out of the airports, and offer extended services such as luggage check-in and ticket booking for military personnel.