PLA's air tanker YY-20 boosts combat readiness training

By Liu Jimei

BEIJING, Aug. 1 -- At the press conference held on Sunday for the air force aviation open-house activity and the Changchun aviation exhibition, Senior Colonel Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) said that the air force's YY-20 refueling aircraft and the J-16 fighter carried out aerial refueling training above the sea recently, which marks an improvement of the combat training level.

In recent years, the PLAAF has developed systematically its new and high-tech weapons and equipment, evidenced by a batch of new-type warplanes having been put into military training for combat readiness.

The YY-20 is China's new-generation aerial refueling aircraft, and can effectively strengthen the long-range maneuver capability of the PLAAF aviation troops. It is also capable of undertaking personnel and cargo delivery tasks like the Y-20 transport aircraft.

The 2022 PLAAF aviation open-house activity and the air show are to be held in Changchun, capital of Northeast China's Jilin province as scheduled from August 26 to 30. The PLAAF will send its main equipment in service for aerobatic flight performances and static exhibition, to systematically display its development of weaponry and equipment for air combat, ground-based air defense, early warning and detection, and airdrop and airborne operations.