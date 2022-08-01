UN Under-Secretary-General inspects Chinese peacekeeping force to Mali

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations inspects the 9th Chinese peacekeeping force to Mali on July 27, 2022.

BAMAKO, Aug. 1 -- A delegation led by Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, paid an inspection visit to the 9th Chinese peacekeeping force to Mali on July 27, local time.

Mr. Lacroix, accompanied by Zhang Miao, commander of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping force to Mali, reviewed the honor guard of the peacekeeping force and had a discussion with Chinese peacekeepers. He said that in regard to the turmoil and danger lingering on in Mali in recent years, China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has always been committed to safeguarding regional peace and stability. The efforts and contributions made by the Chinese peacekeeping forces have been universally recognized.

Knowing that the Chinese People's Liberation Army is to celebrate its 95th founding anniversary on August 1, Mr. Lacroix extended best festive wishes to all Chinese peacekeepers.

Since deployed to the mission area of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in August last year, the 413 peacekeepers of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping force to Mali have fulfilled various tasks with high standards.