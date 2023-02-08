China's spacecraft tracking ship Yuanwang-7 departs for mission

NANJING, Feb. 8 -- China's spacecraft tracking ship Yuanwang-7 left the port of China Satellite Maritime Tracking and Control Department (CSMTC) for a maritime telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) mission in the Pacific Ocean on the morning of February 7.

Crews of the Yuanwang-7 have prepared electronic nautical charts in advance, updated meteorological data, formulated the main and standby routes, carried out technical exchanges on possible difficulties in the mission, and organized joint adjustment drills.

Yuanwang-3 and Yuanwang-5 will soon set sail in succession. It is learnt that the Yuanwang vessels will carry out more than 20 maritime TT&C missions including support for the Shenzhou-16 spacecraft mission in 2023.