Chinese defense working group visits Laos, Vietnam and Brunei

BEIJING, Feb.16 -- From February 8 to 15, a working group sent by China’s Ministry of National Defense visited Laos, Vietnam and Brunei and held talks respectively with the defense departments of the three countries. The Chinese working group exchanged views with their counterparts on mi-to-mil relations and regional security issues of common concern, conducted in-depth consultations on the construction of bilateral defense cooperation mechanisms, and reached a series of consensus, which further enriched the substance of China's defense cooperation with relevant countries.