China, Thailand conclude joint naval training

ZHANJIANG, Guangdong, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China and Thailand's naval forces on Wednesday concluded a week-long joint training exercise at a military port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province.

Seven naval ships, five observers and more than 1,000 soldiers from both sides participated in the program which included training at the port area and maritime training.

The program was a new starting point for the naval forces of both sides to jointly tackle security threats and safeguard regional peace and stability, said Huang Fengzhi, commander of Chinese participating forces.

The joint training aims to improve friendly and pragmatic cooperation between the two naval forces and enhance their capability to cope with maritime security threats, according to a statement released when the program was launched.