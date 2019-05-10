The "report on Chinese military power" undermines China-US mutual trust: spokesperson

BEIJING, May 10 (ChinaMil) -- On May 3, the US Department of Defense (DoD) issued the “2019 Annual Report to Congress: Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China” (also known as the “report on Chinese military power”).

The Chinese military firmly opposes this "report" and lodges serious representations with the US, said Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense (MND) of the People's Republic of China (PRC),in a statement Thursday night.

The “report” distorts the facts, confuses right and wrong, and deliberately misrepresents China’s strategic intentions, makes improper comments on China’s normal national defense and military development, and groundlessly criticizes China’s legitimate behaviors of defending its national sovereignty and security interests.

As a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a guardian of international order in an unswerving way, China is firmly committed to the path of peaceful development and upholds a national defense policy which is defensive in nature.

China does not seek military expansion or sphere of influence. The Chinese military is committed to contributing more to international security, and its development means the growth of the force in favor of world peace, which is a plain fact.

Taiwan is an inseparable part of China. China's great cause of reunification must and will be realized. The Chinese side urges the US to abide by the One-China Principle and the spirit of the three China-US joint communiqués, and carefully and properly manage any Taiwan-related questions.

The Chinese military has steadfast determination, full confidence and sufficient capacity to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits.

The Chinese side has maintained a consistent and clear stance on maritime issues. China has always sought to solve disputes through direct negotiations and peaceful consultation with related countries. Facts have proved that countries in the region have the confidence, wisdom and capacity to properly solve disputes, safeguard peace, and realize common prosperity.

However, look at the US, which has paid lip service to safeguarding peace and stability, continues to expand its military presence in the frontier, and frequently sends warships and aircraft for provocation in the South China Sea, seriously damaging the security interests of coastal countries and undermining regional peace and stability.

The US has issued the so-called “report on Chinese military power” for several consecutive years, which has harmed mutual trust between China and the US, and poisoned the atmosphere for the development of bilateral military relations. As an old saying goes, “there are criteria to distinguish right from wrong, and justice naturally inhabits man’s heart.”

China urges the US side to objectively and rationally view China’s national defense and military development, stop issuing such irresponsible “reports,” and promote the steady development of military-to-military and state-to-state relations between the two countries through practical actions.