Special Forces Of Russia's Eastern Military District To Take Part In ASEAN Drills In China

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2019) Special forces and sappers of Russia's Eastern Military District will take part in the international SMOA-plus counterterrorism drills of the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) that will be held in November in China, the press service of the military district said on Monday.

As part of the preparation for the drills, a delegation of the Eastern Military District took part in the second planning conference that was held in Bangkok with participation of 19 ASEAN states and dialogue partners in late April, the press service said.

The maneuvers will include joint actions of tactical groups to free administrative buildings seized by terrorists and the work of multinational command and control centers.

Up to 40 Russian servicemen, including officers, are expected to ensure the operation of command and control centers during the drills. The particular tasks of Russian troops will be determined at the next planning conference, which will be held in China in June, the press service said.

ASEAN, established in August 1967 in Bangkok, is comprised of 10 member states Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The organization's dialogue partners are Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

