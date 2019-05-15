Singapore defense minister visits Chinese naval frigate Xiangtan



Dr. Ng Eng Hen (3rd, R), Minister of Defense of Singapore, reviews the guard of honor of the PLA Navy aboard the Chinese naval guided-missile frigate Xiangtan (Hull 531) at the Port of Changi, Singapore, May 14, 2019. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Zhang Qian)

By Zhang Qian

PORT OF CHANGI, Singapore, May 15 (ChinaMil) -- Dr. Ng Eng Hen, Minister of Defense of Singapore, visited Chinese naval guided-missile frigate Xiangtan (Hull 531), which is participating in a maritime live-fire exercise in the Port of Changi, Singapore on May 14, China Standard Time (CST), UTC+8. The drill is part of the ASEAN Defense Minister’s Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) activities.

Dr. Ng Eng Hen was accompanied by Rear Admiral Bai Yaoping, deputy commanding officer of the Navy under the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command, and Senior Colonel Jiang Jianrong, Defense Attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Singapore,

Dr. Ng Eng Hen reviewed the honor guard of the PLA Navy aboard the frigate Xiangtan and toured the ship. Afterwards, two sides held a friendly talk.

Rear Admiral Bai Yaoping, deputy commanding officer of the Navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command, appreciated Singapore’s contribution to the event and hoped to deepen bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

Dr. Ng Eng Hen expressed that he welcomed the Chinese navy to Singapore and congratulated on the successful holding of the multinational naval activities marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. He also spoke highly of the excellent spirit and professional qualities of the Chinese navy.

After the meeting, Zhao Qingliang and Lin Xiaoxuan, respectively the commanding officer and the political commissar of the frigate Xiangtan (Hull 531), presented souvenirs including the ship’s badge to Dr. Ng Eng Hen.

Other naval officers including Rear Admiral Lew Chuen Hong, Chief of Navy of the Republic of Singapore, were also present.

The guided-missile frigate Xiangtan (Hull 531), a new generation of main warships independently developed and built in China, arrived in the Port of Changi, Singapore for a live-fire exercise as part of the ASEAN Defense Minister’s Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) activities.