PLA Ground Force holds "Ingenious Engineering Soldier-2019" Competition

XUZHOU, May 17 (ChinaMil) -- The five-day “Ingenious Engineering Soldier-2019” military skills competition held by the Chinese PLA Ground Force kicked off on Thursday morning. Nearly 800 officers and soldiers from the engineering troops will compete in 95 subjects of nine major categories at five training grounds.

The competition is an important annual military training activity of the PLA Ground Force. All types of engineering troops will be divided into three categories: brigade (regiment) commander, battalion commander and combat group. All the commanding officers should take part in. The competitors are randomly selected to participate in seven combat groups including engineering reconnaissance and mobile logistics support.

On the first day of the competition, the brigade (regiment) commanders dressed in combat uniforms completed five subjects in a coherent manner. According to the commander of an engineering chemical defense brigade participating in the competition, the first day’s competition lasted for 14 hours, and there will be such subjects as shooting, cross-country, communication and others in the following day. This is a comprehensive test of the commanders’ intelligence, skills and physical fitness, said the participant.

In this competition, each type of competition consists of more than a dozen subjects that reflect the complete combat operations, both land-based operations and water maneuvers, as well as static operations and dynamic racing.

For the competition designed for commanders, they need to make the basic plan according to the combat mission, and complete the command operations according to the development of the complicated battlefield scenario. For the competition participated by the combat group, it will be carried out in accordance with the operational process, in the order of entering the battlefield, starting operations, organizing defense, and transferring battlefield.