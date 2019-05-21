Study outline on Xi Jinping's thinking on strengthening military published

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- An outline on Xi Jinping's thinking on strengthening the military, used for training of military personnel, has been published.

The booklet was compiled by the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC), said a statement given to Xinhua Monday.

It is the basic study material on Xi's thinking on strengthening the military, and it consists of 18 sections and 85 entries, elaborating the significance, structure, content, principles and instructions for practice, the statement said.

The CMC has ordered the whole armed forces to carefully study and make good use of the booklet.