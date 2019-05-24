PLA Naval Landing Ship Group conducts four-day drill in the Yellow Sea

http://vv.chinamil.com.cn/asset/category3/2019/05/24/asset_356623.mp4

Recently, a landing ship group attached to the People’s Liberation Army Navy conducted a four-day round-the-clock real combat drill in waters of the Yellow Sea.

More than 10 subjects were conducted in sequence, including naval gun firing, joint search and rescue, inspection and arrest, NBC (nuclear, biological, chemical) protection and navigation under complicated meteorological conditions etc. The drill tested cooperation and coordination level of front-line operating officers and soldiers.