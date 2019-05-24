Chinese peacekeeping engineers kick off supply route construction for South Sudan

Recently, the completion ceremony of upgrading the main supply route from Ajakuac to Mvolo undertaken by the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to South Sudan was held in Tonj, South Sudan.

By Wang Jiahui and Jia Fangwen

WAU, May 24 (ChinaMil) -- The upgrading of the supply route from Wau to Aweil undertaken by the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to South Sudan kicked off on May 22 in Wau, a city in northwestern South Sudan.

The “Wau-Aweil” supply route has a total length of 143 kilometers and is an important traffic line in South Sudan. Shabby, crushed by vehicles and eroded by rain, some parts of the routine were cut by ravines and gullies. Therefore, it’s hard for vehicles to travel, seriously affecting normal transportation and restricting local economic and social development.

Kepler, mayor of a town in Wau City, said at the groundbreaking ceremony that the “Wau-Aweil” supply route not only facilitate the travel of residents along the route, but also boost the sales of mangoes of Aweil, which is known as the “Mango City”. Therefore, the supply route from Wau to Aweil is a route to development, a route to prosperity, and even a route to dream.

The relevant personnel in charge of the route project said that the upgrading of the supply route will bring more benefits to the people of and promote peace and development in South Sudan. In the future, the Chinese peacekeeping forces will continue making greater contributions to preserving regional peace and prosperity, and to building a community of shared future for mankind.