The 18th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon set out

The 18th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon started their expedition to the mission area in South Lebanon on Wednesday morning from Kunming Changshui International Airport.

It is reported that the first batch of the 18th peacekeeping force to Lebanon consists of 200 soldiers. They will carry out the handover of tasks with the 17th peacekeeping force and start a one-year peacekeeping mission. The second batch, composing of 210 peacekeeping soldiers, will set out on 27th, May.

"In order to fulfill our mission effectively, officers and soldiers were fully devoted to the training on ideological quality, professional skills and discipline, so that they could demonstrate Chinese quality and standard in UN mission and ensure the full completion of all duties."



