China, Tunisia to strengthen military training cooperation

TUNIS, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China aims to strengthen its cooperation with Tunisia in military training and military health services, said the Chinese Embassy in Tunisia on Wednesday.

Chinese Ambassador to Tunis Wang Wenbin made the remarks during his meeting with Tunisia's Defense Minister Abdelkrim Zbidi.

The Chinese ambassador underscored his country's desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation and support the Tunisian army in various fields, particularly in military training and health services.

Zbidi praised China's support for Tunisia in all fields, particularly in regard to military cooperation based on mutual respect to best serve common interest.