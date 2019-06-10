31st Chinese naval escort taskforce wraps up visit to Australia

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 10 (ChinaMil) -- At about 13 o'clock on June 7, local time, the 31st Chinese naval escort taskforce concluded its friendly visit to Australia and departed from the Garden Island naval base in Sydney.

Gu Xiaojie, Consul General of China in Sydney, and Wang Jingguo, Chinese Military Attaché in Australia, as well as representatives of the Royal Australian Navy, saw the Chinese naval escort taskforce off at the dock. Overseas Chinese representatives waved national flags in hands crying, “We hope the Chinese Navy will come for visit again and wish the PLA Navy more powerful!”



During the visit, Senior Captain Shao Shuguang and Senior Captain Zhang Jiajian, commanding officers of the Chinese naval escort taskforce, met with major military and political officials of Australia, including Rear Admiral Jonathan Mead, commander of the Royal Australian Navy’s Eastern Fleet, as well as the Lord Speaker and House Speaker of New South Wales, who expressed warm welcome to the Chinese naval escort taskforce’s visit.



The visit of the Chinese naval escort taskforce attracted widespread attention from the local media and made overseas Chinese feel immeasurably proud.

During the port call, the taskforce held a deck reception on the Chinese amphibious dock landing ship Kunlunshan, attended by major military and political officials of Australia, representatives of overseas Chinese and some foreign military attachés in Australia at invitation.



In addition, the Chinese naval escort taskforce also launched friendly matches of basketball and football with a view to deepening the China-Australia communication and exchanges.



"Military exchanges are an integral part of China-Australia relations." the commander of the Chinese naval escort taskforce said in an interview at the end of the visit, "in April this year, the Royal Australian Navy sailed for Qingdao to participate in the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the PLA Navy. In less than two months, the PLA Navy came to visit Australia to further promote the close exchanges between the Chinese and Australian militaries, deepen friendship and enhance mutual trust."