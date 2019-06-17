NUDT joint team wins the 10th International Space Orbit Design Competition

CHANGSHA, Jun. 17 (ChinaMil) -- The 10th International Space Orbit Design Competition announced its winners on June 13. A joint team of China’s National University of Defense Technology (NUDT) and the Xi’an Satellite Control Center (XSCC) won the championship by a landslide. This is the first time that a Chinese team has won this competition, breaking the monopoly of European and American teams on the championship.

The International Space Orbital Design Competition, launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2005 and held every 1-2 years, is a high-level and professional competition in the world space field, representing the highest level of research in the field of space orbital design, known as the “Olympics of the Space Industry.” This year’s event, hosted by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the winner of the last competition, ran for four weeks.

Themed “Galactic Immigration,” this year’s competition aimed to design a rational flight orbit for humans to realize the migration from the solar system to more galaxies in the best distribution within given time. After fierce competition, the joint team of NUDT and XSCC, led by Professor Luo Yazhong from the university’s School of Aerospace Science, won the championship. The joint team of Tsinghua University and Shaanxi Xingyi Space Technology Co., Ltd. won second place and the ESA team won the third.

The competition used real-time scoring and online ranking mechanism. A total of 73 teams from around the world attended the event, including those from the ESA, NASA, Iowa State University, Columbia University, Moscow National University, Institute of Control Sciences of Russian Academy of Sciences, Rome University of Italy, Sydney University, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beihang University, Northwest University of Technology, and Harbin University of Technology, etc.