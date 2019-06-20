Over 10,000 athletes register for 2019 Military World Games

WUHAN, China, June 19 (Xinhua) -- A total of 10,719 athletes from 105 countries and regions have registered to compete in the coming 2019 Military World Games to be held in Wuhan in October, an official said on Wednesday.

During a press conference in Beijing, the top provincial official said that "all 35 venues have either been built or refurbished, and a series of test events are being held prior to the opening of the Games."

According to the official, most of the venues and facilities will be open to professional training, teaching and research after the Games.