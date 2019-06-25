Chinese military put large cargo drone to test

LANZHOU, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China's National Defense University of People's Liberation Army has conducted a drill to test capabilities of a large cargo drone.

The drill, which took place in Zhangye, northwestern Gansu Province, consisted of three capability tests, namely fast-loading, medium to long range flight and smart airdrop, on the unmanned aerial vehicle.

This is the first time a domestic cargo drone had completed a flight route of over 500 kilometers and carried more than 500 kilograms of cargo load, said Li Ruixing, head of the Joint Logistics College of the university, according to a report by the Chinese military news website www.js7tv.cn.

The drone's systems, including flight control system, measurement system and smart airdrop system, functioned well during the drill, said Bi Guangyuan, the drill's executive director.