Angola wants to strengthen military cooperation with China

Source: EIN Presswire

LUANDA, ANGOLA, Jun. 24 -- Angola intends within the Chinese Government to consolidate the bases for the implementation of priority projects for the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) as part of the framework of the Joint Cooperation Committee on Science, Technology and Defense Industry. The information was released Monday in Luanda by the Angolan National Defense Minister, Salviano Sequeira, while speaking at the opening of the official talks between the two countries' military representatives.

As priority sectors in the military cooperation with China, Salviano Sequeira pointed out those related to the supply and maintenance of defense industry products, technical assistance, training of specialists and construction of infrastructures for the Angolan army.

According to the Angolan official, cooperation with China presents promising results in the area of ​​defense, which constitutes a milestone for its consolidation.

The vice president of the Central Committee of Defense of the People's Republic of China, Colonel Xu Qiliang, who also spoke at the ceremony, expressed his country's readiness to maintain cooperation in the interests of the parties.

The Chinese military delegation has been in the Angolan since Sunday and has on the agenda, among other meetings, visits to the Naval Base of the Angolan Navy, the Military History Museum and the Higher War School.

The Chinese delegation leaves Luanda Wednesday back to China.

Disclaimer: This article was originally produced and published by EIN Presswire. View the original article at EIN Presswire.