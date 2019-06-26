Angola, China pledge to enhance cooperation

Angolan President Joao Lourenco (R) meets with visiting Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission Xu Qiliang in Luanda June 25, 2019. (Xinhua/Wu Changwei)

UANDA, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China and Angola appreciate each other and are committed to deepening bilateral cooperation, said visiting Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission Xu Qiliang and Angolan President Joao Lourenco on Tuesday.

When meeting Lourenco, Xu first conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes. Lourenco expressed his gratitude and asked Xu to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to Xi.

Lourenco recalled his two meetings with Xi in Beijing last year, during which they reached important consensuses.

He said Angola and China have the same or similar positions on many international affairs, understanding and supporting each other's concerns on core interests, and that at present, bilateral cooperation has played a positive role in economic and social development of Angola.

Angola is willing to deepen political mutual trust, bilateral and multilateral cooperation with China, he added.

Angola attaches great importance to the relationship between the two countries in defense affairs, and hopes the two sides will continue to deepen pragmatic cooperation in defense, the president said.

Xu said although China and Angola are separated by thousands of miles, they have a profound friendship, and that they are good brothers and friends who support each other, and good partners who work together.

In recent years, under the leadership of the two heads of state, China-Angola relations have opened a new chapter in comprehensive development, and friendly cooperation in various fields has achieved remarkable results, Xu said, adding that it has become a model for China-Africa win-win cooperation and common development.

Exchanges and cooperation between the two armies in various fields have steadily advanced and continuously yielded new achievements, he added.

Xu stressed that China is willing to work with Angola to resolutely implement the consensuses of the two heads of state, expand areas of cooperation, lift the level of cooperation, and provide strong security guarantees for the development of the strategic partnership between the two countries.