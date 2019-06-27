Technology to protect Military World Games venues from cable fire

WUHAN, China, June 27 (Xinhua) -- With the help of new technology, 35 venues and 78 reception hotels of the 7th Military World Games are to be inspected for potential threats that could leaf to any fire incidents, especially by use of unsuitable power cables.

According to the local power company of the State Grid, to maintain the power during the Games was "the biggest challenge they have ever dealt with."

"35 stadiums and 107 hotels are spread across the city, involving more than 100 power substations. The ongoing 38 test events coincide with the summer demand peak. These two reasons make it difficult to ensure no power failures," said Zhu Tao, deputy general manager of Wuhan company of the State Grid at a press conference here on Wednesday. "That's why we are turning to technology," Zhu added.

To avoid fire caused by unqualified cables, a newly developed system with AR technology was introduced. Data and information are presented in such a visual way that any slight difference can be quickly detected.

Up to now, two rounds of inspections have been conducted in all of the venues.

Effective measures have been taken to eliminate these problems. A heightened level of security will surround the event too.