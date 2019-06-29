Chinese navy to participate in 3 contests of Int'l Army Games 2019

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy will take part in three contests of the International Army Games 2019 in August, according to Chinese naval sources.

The navy will participate in contests for marines, aviation units, and divers.

All the 33 participating officers and soldiers this year will make their first appearance at the Games, with their average age lower than teams of previous years.

Currently all participant groups from the Chinese navy are undergoing intense training.

The Chinese navy has been a contestant of the Games for four consecutive years, and ranked first in the "Seaborne Assault" contest of the International Army Games 2018.