New measures to facilitate military academies employing civilian teachers

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Interim measures that took effect as of June this year will help military academies employ more civilian teachers.

The interim measures on employment of teachers of civilian higher education institutions by military academies are jointly issued by the Ministry of Education and three departments of the Central Military Commission.

The measures aim to help form new-type faculty in military academies, improve their education quality and promote in-depth cooperation between civilian and military higher education institutions.

The measures clarify the standards for hiring, performance management and payment and benefits, among others, of civilian teachers in military academies.

It also provides a policy reference for military academies to adopt measures to motivate their civilian staff.