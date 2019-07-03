China to host and participate in four competitions of IMG-2019

BEIJING, July 3 (ChinaMil) -- International Military Games-2019 (IMG-2019) will be held in 10 countries, including China, Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan from August 3, 2019.

The Chinese military will host and participate in four competitions in Korla of northwest China’s Xinjiang Autonomous Region. The four competitions are “Suvorov Attack” Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) Crew Competition, “Clear Sky” Man-Portable Air Defence Missile Teams Competition, “Gunsmith Master” Weapon Repair Competition and “Safe Environment” Nuclear Biological and Chemical (NBC) Reconnaissance Teams Competition.

“Suvorov Attack” is a competition among IFV Crews. As of today, six countries’ armored forces, including China, Russia, Belarus, Iran, Zimbabwe and Venezuela, have signed up for the competition in Korla. The competition is divided into individual and relay vehicle races, including the items of obstacle crossing, shooting, and commanding. The results will be based upon comprehensive assessment.

“Clear Sky” is a competition among air defence missile soldiers. As of today, the armored forces of seven countries, including China, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Egypt and Venezuela, have signed up. The competition is divided into skills competition, multiple-ability competition and comprehensive competition. Anti-aircraft missiles will be live-fired during the competition.

“Gunsmith Master” is a competition of weapon repair. The armored forces of six countries, including China, Armenia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan, have signed up so far. The competition is divided into the competitions of howitzer repair, antiaircraft gun repair, rocket launcher repair and light weapons repair, and the relay race of the repair platoon.

“Safe Environment” is a competition among NBC Reconnaissance Teams of Anti-chemical Warfare Corps. Until now the armored forces of six countries, including China, Armenia, Egypt, Iran, Russia and Vietnam, have signed up for the competition. The competition is divided into single team competition, shooting competition and relay race, including the items of vehicle obstacle crossing, personnel obstacle crossing, chemical protection and protective shooting. The final results will be based upon comprehensive assessment.

This year’s Games have 32 events in total, including four new events. They are “Sayan Range March” Snowfield Combat and March Competition, “Accident Area” Nuclear Accident Emergency Rescue Competition, “Polaris” Special Operations Teams Competition and “Equestrian Marathon” Cavalry Units Competition.

The Chinese military will not participate in these four events, and will just send observers to the “Equestrian Marathon” Cavalry Unit Competition only. The main reasons are that the current Chinese military equipment in service does not match the current military equipment in active service of foreign militaries, and the events are not closely related to Chinese missions and tasks, or there are no relevant arms or services.