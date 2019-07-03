China, Germany to hold joint medical military exercise “Combined Aid-2019”

Photo shows the departure ceremony of Chinese troops to Munich. ( Photo by Peng Zhengang)

By Zhou Na and Song Xin

BEIJING, July 3 (ChinaMil) -- According to the Health Bureau under the Logistic Support Department of China’s Central Military Commission, a 91-member military medical support team has departed for Munich, Germany, from July 3 to July 17, to participate the exercise “Combined Aid-2019” with the Health Force attached to the Federal Defense Force of Germany. This is the first time for China to dispatch a complete unit of medical service forces with real combat equipment to conduct joint exercise in Europe.

This exercise will be conducted in the backdrop of joint international humanitarian medical rescue tasks where there occur batches of casualties and outbreaks of infectious diseases like cholera. It highlighted the training on joint command and control, treatment of casualties, epidemic prevention and control, and evacuation of casualties, aiming to improve various capabilities of the two military medical teams including joint operation, emergency response and cooperative disposal, to build a actual-combat foundation for bilateral or multilateral humanitarian relief and disaster medical relief, and to jointly explore new rules, standards and concepts of international medical relief operations.

The Chinese team will bring new medical equipment such as a new generation of field tent hospital system, tracked armored ambulance, wheeled armored ambulance, high-mobility field ambulance and high-mobility health and epidemic prevention vehicle, which will be used to set up a second-class hospital on site and systematically demonstrate the new developments and achievements of field ambulance technology vehicle made by the Chinese army.

This is the second joint exercise between the Chinese and German military medical service forces. The first one was successfully conducted in Chongqing, China in 2016, on the theme of humanitarian medical relief for earthquake disasters. In recent years, China's military medical service system has actively carried out foreign exchanges and cooperation, successfully completed a number of medical support tasks such as international health aid, joint exercises and training, free medical clinics, assistance to African countries against Ebola virus, emergency disaster relief, and the United Nations peacekeeping operations, which have been widely welcomed and recognized by the international community and the locals.