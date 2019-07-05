Chinese peacekeepers to DR Congo raise precautions against Ebola



Medics wearing protective gears assigned to the 22nd Chinese contingent engineer detachment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) take a comprehensive washing and disinfecting in the “China Peninsula” camp.



CONGO, July 7 (ChinaMil) -- Due to the outbreak of Ebola in the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)，the risk level faced by the 22nd Chinese contingent engineer and medical detachments to the DRC in the city of Bukavu, South Kivu province, has increased significantly.

The Chinese peacekeepers have quickly raised the level of health and epidemic prevention, formulated a number of preventive measures, and made solid efforts to prevent and control Ebola.

It is reported to be the tenth round of Ebola outbreak in the DRC since 1976, causing around 1500 deaths and the cross-border transmission. The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified it in higher regional risk of spread.

the 22nd Chinese contingent have undertaken the tasks of road leveling, bridge repairing, container handling and medical support. They carry out tasks in a wide range of locations, frequently use vehicles and contact with local people.

To ensure the health and safety of more than 200 peacekeepers in the mission area, the engineer and medical detachments conducted temperature checks on all personnel entering the camp, thoroughly disinfected the vehicles coming back from outside every day, sprayed disinfectant on every corner of the camp three times a day, carried out regular water quality inspection and disinfection, as well as treatment drills for wounded and sick people.



Medics wearing protective gears conduct chemical decontaminate wash down for the vehicles entering the camp.