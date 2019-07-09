Video released for 100-day countdown of 7th Military World Games

WUHAN, China, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The Executive Committee of the 7th Military World Games released a new promotional video on Wednesday to mark the final stage of preparatory work 100 days out from the start of the event.

The video shows people's affection for sports in Wuhan, a metropolis of tens of millions near the Yangtze river. It also presents a number of landmark buildings, such as the Yellow Crane Tower, the Yangtze River Wuhan Bridge, as well as venues for the Games, including the Hubei Olympic Sports Center.

According to the Executive Committee of the Games, the video aims to convey China's confidence in hosting a successful Military World Games.

The 7th Military World Games will open in Wuhan on October 18, 2019. As of now, all 35 venues have been built or renovated. More than 10,000 military athletes from 105 countries and regions have signed up for the Games.