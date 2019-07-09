Xi highlights Party building in central Party, state institutions

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses a meeting highlighting Party building in central Party and state institutions in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Tuesday urged central Party and state institutions to become exemplary institutions which the CPC Central Committee trusts and people are satisfied with.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, told a meeting that central Party and state institutions should comprehensively improve the quality of Party building.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC, and Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier, attended the meeting.

Central Party and state institutions should set the example and Party building in the institutions should be a priority with the Party practicing strict self-governance in every respect and carrying out self-reform, Xi said, stressing that notable achievements have been made by central Party and state institutions in Party building since the 18th CPC National Congress in late 2012.

To take the lead in ensuring "two upholds" is the first and foremost task of enhancing Party building in central Party and state institutions, he said.

"The institutions should actively respond to what the CPC Central Committee advocates, implement what it decides, and stop what it forbids," he said.

Xi noted that central Party and state institutions should be in the forefront in theoretical study, and should apply their gains from the study in fulfilling their own duties and advancing the development of causes.

Special training should be carried out among young cadres on consolidating their political theory, strengthening their political orientation, improving their political ability and guarding against political risks, he said.

Calling for strong primary-level Party organizations of central Party and state institutions, he asked the institutions to work ceaselessly to improve conduct and enforce Party discipline, and resolutely eliminate the practice of formalities for formalities' sake and bureaucratism.

The fine conduct of maintaining close ties with the people should be further promoted, and the comprehensive management and supervision of Party members and cadres should be strengthened so that they do not dare to, are unable to and have no desire to commit acts of corruption, according to Xi.

Stressing that the relationship between having moral integrity and having a keen sense of responsibility must be properly handled, Xi said that officials should not use anti-corruption campaigns as an excuse for shirking responsibilities or refusing to perform duties.

At the meeting, Wang Huning called for efforts to earnestly study and implement the spirit of Xi's speech to raise the quality of Party building in central Party and state institutions in an all-round way.