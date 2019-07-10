China Coast Guard opens emergency service hotline

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard on Wednesday launched a hotline to receive calls for emergency service and reports of criminal cases and other violations at sea.

The service, operating around the clock, deals with reports and emergency calls involving criminal violations, minor offenses and smuggling cases at sea, the authority said in a statement.

The service also receives reports regarding unauthorized reclamation of land from sea, development of uninhabited islands and operation of submarine cables and pipelines.

Reports of use of marine resources without due approval, damaging submarine cables and pipelines, harming marine conservation areas and the marine environment as well as fishery violations and disputes in certain sea areas will also be handled, the statement said.

People may dial 95110 for the service while those at sea, in overseas areas and places beyond the Chinese telecommunication network may call 010-68995110.